Editor:
We’re buying toilet paper like the coronavirus will transform it into currency. Is this monkey see monkey do for the panicked prepper? How about we stop hoarding Charmin? We stop the finger pointing that is synonymous with politics and we work together to figure this out. Let’s make sure our parents have the recommended supply of their medications and the ones over 70 are made aware of the risks to them and what they need to do to protect themselves. Follow the advice of the CDC. I have spent a fair amount of time looking on the CDC website and do not see a recommendation for a cache of toilet paper, besides as long as there is a political section in a printed paper you will have something to wipe your butt with.
Harry Lynk
Aspen