Editor:
It has been shared in both social media and in print that R2 Partners, the developers of 480 Donegan Road will be building a new fire station as part of this project. This assertion is absolutely false. Even in July 2021 Glenwood Springs Post Independent staff was misled and reported R2 would pay 20% towards the cost of construction based on a slide presented by city staff. (“In addition, R2 Partners would pay for 20% of the cost to build the new firehouse — part of the developer’s efforts to address emergency response due to the threat of wildfires impacting the West Glenwood neighborhoods.” GSPI July 30, 2021).
The agreement requires R2 provide up to 1 acre upon which to build a fire station (along with a token, wholly inadequate 1 acre of public parkland). Their proposed location is directly across the street from Two Rivers Community School … not an ideal location for emergency response. The developer and current landowner, the Diemoz family, should pursue and be required to acquire direct permanent access south from the 480 parcel to Highway 6&24 thus providing better connection and less impacts to schools and the neighborhood from both residents and emergency responders.
I also want to share my kudos and excitement to GWS city staff and Habitat for Humanity RFV for working toward providing truly affordable home ownership opportunities in GWS. The partnership will be coming before city council for consideration and I along with many others truly hope the successes of Habitat can yet again shine here in Glenwood Springs.
Greg Jeung
Glenwood Springs