Editor:
To all the Republicans in our 3rd congressional district who (barely) reelected Lauren Boebert to a second term in Congress: We told you so.
Boebert has no understanding of the U.S. government and how it is supposed to work. She has no understanding of the Constitution. Boebert isn’t good at representing the interests of her constituents of the 3rd district. She isn’t good for the Republican Party. She isn’t good for the United States of America. She thinks her job is to “own Libs.” Except now she is “owning Republicans.”
On the other hand she does seem so be doing a fine job of representing the interests of Vladimir Putin.
Michael Black
Durango