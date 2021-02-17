Editor:
As a long-time Aspen resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, I enjoyed the Tom Mercer article about the D&RGW railroad. Back in the early 40s, I could hop aboard the 1028 and ride the rails to the south side of Aspen. Memories I cherish to this day! Those were the days when Aspen had class!
My wife Ramona and I organized the Western Slope Rail Association and we were involved in the 1997 light rail demonstration. We had “Great Expectations!” But gone are those days. “So get on the bus Gus” and “don’t you fuss” “cause light rail is no longer for us!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen