Editor:
The Friends of Pandora’s last ad, Oct. 26, asks, “Can we all put Pandora’s in perspective?” The group says Pandora’s won’t impact the issues of “traffic, overall valley growth and housing.”
How many employees will Pandora’s need? Where will they and their families live? Will they not drive? How can this not have an impact on housing, traffic and growth in general?
Remember the bumper sticker: “Relax, it’s Aspen?” This is no time for us to relax. There is too much at stake.
Helen Palmer
Aspen