Editor:
I was born and raised in this valley. I purchased my home in Missouri Heights in 2014. Recently, Ascendigo has applied for a permit to build an almost 50,000-square-foot facility in the middle of our neighborhood. This is not OK. This is a rural community composed of single-family homes and ranches. Commercial enterprises have no place in the middle this quiet neighborhood.
Ascendigo has applied to build structures rivaling the size of a Walmart Super Center store, permanently housing more than 100-plus people and guests, restaurant food services, conference centers, barns, stables, caretaker cottages, a parking lot for 100-plus cars. Their development would propose an additional 450 cars a day on our two rural dirt roads. This is a 50% increase on our roads! In addition to an already super scarce water supply and the immense fire threat, adding a drain of this magnitude here is not acceptable.
Let me be clear: Ascendigo is a worthwhile enterprise and what it does for autistic children is phenomenal. But that is not the subject here. In a time when corporate America has essentially taken over every corner of our country, we have to stand up to this commercial corporate bulling. Missouri Heights is zoned as residential, period.
Ascendigo’s plans do not fit with the rural environment of Missouri Heights. There are plenty of places on the valley floor to accommodate such an enterprise.
Chase Carter
Carbondale