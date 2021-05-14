Editor:
Recognition to Matt Langhorst for his wisdom and foresight in the hiring of Liz Mauro to be the city of Glenwood Springs Landfill manager. Liz Mauro was previously the project and compliance manager of compost operations, and supervisor at Pitkin County Landfill. Liz oversaw storm-water compliance, biosolids reporting, compost facility management, compliance for landfill leachate, hazardous waste collection, construction waste management and noxious weed compliance, enforcement and education. Liz has been a lab technician for five years, wastewater treatment operator for seven years and land manager for two years in Pitkin County. I am positive Pitkin County is sad to see her go. She left them in good hands and good condition. Glenwood Springs Landfill is in gratitude of her expertise. I think Matt Langhorst understands how valuable her experience and knowledge are in the very real movement of climate change.
I ask the people of Glenwood Springs to support the removing of biodegradable food waste from the garbage stream. Food waste is the single largest component taking up space in U.S. landfills. Decomposing food is creating methane gas that is 86 times more potent then CO2 contributing to climate change. This is an easy way to make a big change.
Liz Mauro is capable and will be implementing a top notch food and compost program at the Glenwood Springs Landfill. Matt deserves to hear a thank you for making a decision that reaches far into the future for positive change. Thanks Matt.
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs