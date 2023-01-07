Editor:
It takes a lot of faith and a bit of patience to understand the beauty of mini-habitat gardens. Who doesn’t love seeing bees and hummingbirds enjoying perennial flowers? Barcelona’s idyllic superblocks have tiny gardens to support these little flying wonders and in return these adorable flyers support human happiness.
Googling “top ten car-free vacations” gets the usual, plus Aspen. Apparently, our bus system being one of the best in the world, lucky us, puts us in the top 10.
Cars are not forbidden on these kid-friendly superblocks, they are allowed on one lane one-ways when they need to be there; they do not get the other two or three lanes, and they share their one lane with ambulances and delivery trucks. The speed limit is a mere 10 mph until you get off the superblock where cars rule. It’s a beautiful, messy vitality.
Next to watching hummingbirds, watching little kids playing safely with their parents where they weren’t allowed before rates at the top of my urban experiences.
Tom Mooney
Aspen