Editor:
The DeVore family would like to endorse Mayor Torre and Councilman Skippy Mesirow for reelection to Aspen City Council.
They have been part of a council that has admirably worked on any disagreements and have come often to a consensus. Prioritizing the environment and sustainability of our town has been very important to us.
Recently, the city of Aspen co hosted the UN Mountain Partnership Global Meeting attended by delegates from around the world. One result of the council’s active participation was “The Aspen Declaration,” which will guide international policy on mountain environments for years to come. We would also like to give our gratitude to the retiring Rachel Richards who has worked tirelessly on behalf of Aspen and the valley.
Karinjo DeVore
Aspen