Editor:
Being mayor is more than a full-time job, and Torre has embraced his role. His dedication to our community is obvious, from his previous terms served on council to his outstanding service as mayor.
Torre helped lead us as effectively as possible through COVID and the assorted difficult decisions made during that time; masking restrictions, expanding dining space, setting up testing and vaccination sites, etc. Torre was involved in shaping our community’s response.
Since then, under his leadership, Aspen has updated its building and energy codes, changed redevelopment standards to limit construction and demolition waste, and passed a community supported short-term rental tax; these are just several examples of his solid leadership. He understands Aspen’s values.
Torre has shown with his years of service that he supports this community and its long-term interests. Please join me in reelecting Torre for mayor.
John Doyle
Aspen