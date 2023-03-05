Friends, neighbors, voters:
I want to encourage every eligible Aspen resident to vote in this important election on Tuesday, March 7. This election is about choosing a candidate with the experience, understanding and ability to lead community policy direction for a sustainable quality of life, a livable Aspen and building a stronger community that can support our most successful resort economy.
I am asking for your vote for mayor, and a third and final two-year term working on community-driven solutions to our challenges. In the last two years, I have led our city council in tackling both longstanding issues and new and changing conditions. I have supported increasing city outreach, communications and public input, and will continue to work to improve that fundamental in our government.
There have been difficulties in implementing some community-led policy directions, and we have learned where we will be better. You, the voters, strongly approved an open space and trails tax extension, expansion of arts and cultural uses with the Wheeler real estate transfer tax, and a moderate short-term rental tax to support housing and offset impacts. Together, we can continue the good work we have started and make our best decisions in improving our housing program and maintaining current units, sustaining quality of life and livability, building community, environmental leadership and restoring locally owned and local-serving businesses. On these issues and more, I represent you with focus and priority on our community health, sustainability and prosperity.
My highest priority is to continue the work I have been doing for a livable Aspen and a high quality of life. That means supporting a healthy, nurturing community. I believe in an Aspen that is the best environment for every stage of life. I am dedicated to helping solve our community members’ challenges from early childhood care through the later years. From housing to transit, mental health to professional opportunity, from healthy living to social connections, we have got to maintain the community soul and ski-town values. I believe this is an important focus for our local government.
When reelected, I intend to focus on family and kids’ issues. We have work to do to make our community safer, healthier and more supportive for the families that are facing the challenges of growing up in this resort environment. I seek greater involvement with the school district and local agencies that are focused on creating the system that truly leaves no child behind. We have fantastic resources in our valley and we have the opportunity to connect with all members of our community. The next generation of Aspenites deserves the chance for a positive hometown environment where they can make a happy life.
Housing is an ongoing issue that will receive even more of my attention. I am very proud of the strategic plan that we created over the last two years. It is time to put into action the identified opportunities for improving our housing program, maintaining our existing inventory and creating new units. I support moving forward with partner-funded capital improvements for affordable housing, mortgage loans and buy-down deed restrictions. The lack of attainable housing is a problem of crisis proportions for our city, valley and beyond. The contributing factors are greater than ever, as well as the impacts to our communities, environment and economies. I will work for a sustainable slow-growth solution to our housing and workforce challenges.
Supporting locally owned and local-serving businesses, and creating opportunities for community and family gathering, dining and entertainment also are top priorities for my next two years. We are going to see a return of some local-serving, affordable dining options to Aspen, and we must keep doing all we can to support more business opportunity. I support appropriate zoning and uses to provide more flexibility for the businesses we want to encourage. I seek the opportunity to help lead the Armory building renovation and remodel to include community gathering, dining, entertainment and business uses.
Once again our community is having the Entrance to Aspen conversation. I intend to lead a transparent and inclusive process to get our community to support a direction forward to deal with the aging Castle Creek Bridge. What we do know is that our current bridge is running out of useful life and will need to be replaced. The best solution for Aspen will be for us to determine after we have all of the information and questions answered. I don’t believe the current “Preferred Alternative” is our community’s preferred alternative. We need to see information on a revamped and reduced alternative proposal with other highway improvements, information on replacing the existing bridge and information on transit and mobility improvements. Then we can have a community decision focused on values, goals and outcomes.
I support development permit, process and completion improvements to return a vibrant, active, complete downtown experience. We have made progress, getting the large majority of current projects permitted and on track for completion and tenancy. I support the real estate, construction and related industries with a focus on balance, sustainability and longevity.
I am proud of the work that I have done for you as Aspen’s mayor, and I am optimistic about the direction in which Aspen is heading. I am hopeful for two more years to continue the good work that has been started, to keep improving our processes and outcomes, and yes, to make Aspen better. I recognize that we have opportunity for improvement and I want to work for you and with you for our best results. I am honored to have served my entire community, listening to all and representing you, I ask for your support and your vote in this election.
Torre is seeking reelection as mayor of Aspen.