I have known Torre and Tracy Sutton both for many years. Decisions on whom to choose for the mayor of Aspen transcend friendship. I have served with Torre for four years. He is passionate and patient. He is interested in and knowledgeable of all the issues Aspen is challenged with. In my six years on the council, Tracy has only shown up when her business interests are concerned. In her interviews, Tracy repeatedly said she has not thought about this or that.
Running a business and navigating city government are very different. Tracy knows the business side, and Torre knows the government side. City council requires deep knowledge of a plethora of issues. I deeply respect Torre for the energy and commitment he has dedicated to the community. His ushering us through COVID-19 is reason enough to reward him with a final two years as mayor.
In my opinion, a mayor should have served on the council first. A person with no experience in city government will be totally lost for at least a year. With a budget north of $150 million, Aspen deserves better than a mayor with no experience.
I thank Tracy for running. I invite her to fully engage in the issues and to run for council in two years. I wholeheartedly endorse Torre as mayor of Aspen.
Ward Hauenstein
Aspen