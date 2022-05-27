Editor:
Driving a taxi my first Christmas night living in Aspen was interesting. Quite a few offers for sex and drugs, people looking and people offering. I miss that old Aspen, and for the record I never accepted any alcohol.
It’s Party Town, U.S.A. Got invited into big private parties, “Leave the meter running there’s a huge spread of food and we don’t want to wait for a taxi when we decide to go home.”
It was my choice and I was hungry. Wearing a nice button-down shirt with a preppy-looking sweater vest helped in getting bigger tips, and I’m sure the dual cassette player I bought to increase my tips paid for itself many times over. Had a tape of popular ’40s and ’50s music — Dean Martin, Glenn Miller, Louis Prima — all big hits. For younger folk, the music included Bruce Hornsby’s No. 1 hit from his first album “The Way It Is” and Bruce Springsteen; a lot of guys named Bruce in my life back then. When one of the women in the group I was driving to a big private party south of the roundabout excitedly exclaimed “Oh my god, I’m in Aspen and listening to Bruce Hornsby” I heard my meter go “ka-ching.” Tourists were kinder back then.
Tom Mooney
Aspen