Editor:
100% of the businesses along Midland Avenue in Basalt signed a petition expressing their opposition to the proposed improvements and the timing of the construction of the Midland Avenue Streetscape.
At last week’s Basalt Town Council meeting I turned in all our petitions and comments. We had 207 signatures.
During the meeting I reiterated the frustration over the outreach coordinator’s statement that the town was listening but not making any changes. Ryan Mahoney told the council the design work is done and the public meetings are held to let the citizens know how the construction will proceed. They have no intention of making changes.
The town continues to preach that the design was approved by the voters. The details and design of the Midland Avenue project have never been presented to the voters for approval. The vote in November 2021 authorized the extension of an existing mill levy to raise approximately $11 million.
People told us how closed-minded the design team was. I was told by a design team member that diagonal parking was illegal in Basalt despite the fact that almost all Basalt parking is diagonal in the commercial core and Willits. The design team never listened to the community. They were selling their design and dismissed everyone who disagreed.
This Midland Avenue issue is too important to let the town move ahead without pushback. I’m not sure what the best approach is but I’m happy to help implement anything the residents, visitors or businesses can come up with.
Ted Guy
Basalt