Editor:
A recent conference by a leading hospital announced revolutionary research for cancer treatment. The revelation was that diet could play a role in cancer treatment.
The role of a healthy diet has been foundational in the natural health field. Unfortunately, this approach to health has been dismissed by many.
It has become apparent that the foods in this country have been playing a significant role in making us sicker. Among the culprits are sugar, linoleic acid, glyphosate, genetically modified foods and a massive list of ingredients that have been linked to cancer and many chronic illnesses.
The gut (microbiome) has been getting press about its importance in health. Estimations report about 70-90% of our immune system is associated with the gut. Toxins and stress are destroying our gut.
Natural immunity has been attacked the last few years as being inferior to medical treatments. The body has amazing innate healing capacities. Health is accomplished with proper nutrition, detoxification, managing emotional stress and optimizing the body’s nervous system and integration of all systems.
The vitalistic approach to the body’s health looks at the interconnections of the whole body. There are no extra parts. Every cell has a role.
Some are exploring that cancer is a natural process and that healing also is natural. When the accumulation of the stressors (structural, emotional, toxic and biochemical) exceeds the body’s abilities to cope with stress, then disease occurs. The longer that this process degenerates, disease occurs.
People are realizing what health is.
Dr. Tom Lankering
Basalt