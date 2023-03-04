Editor:
I am writing in support of Tracy Sutton for mayor. I believe she will bring thoughtfulness and care to a city council that currently seems to discount the needs of the community unless they fit with the agenda that this council has. We need a mayor who will listen to all of the different groups of citizens about their needs, can think for herself as well as work with diversity.
I was appalled to see Ward Hauenstein’s letter saying that Tracy should have prior city council experience before running for mayor, even though neither Torre nor Ward had any such experience themselves. Do you think that experience teaching tennis is a better background to be mayor than being a business owner for decades in this town? Or is it because Tracy is a woman?
I don’t want to hear a politician just say what they think we want to hear or what they think will get them elected, and that is what I hear from Torre. He is greatly exaggerating his accomplishments and downplaying or blaming others for failures or lack of progress.
We need improvement; we need change! Please vote Tracy Sutton for mayor.
Marcia Poutous
Aspen