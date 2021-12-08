We’re so glad to see the snow! As much as we all know what it means for skiing, it’s also about the holiday season, about winter having arrived and feeling that fresh winter air.
We hope you’ve been able to enjoy some family time. We both got to have some long-missed family time over Thanksgiving. It feels like it’s been much too long since we’ve been able to gather. We all know there is still some risk; there will continue to be new COVID-19 variants. But we all desperately need to see one another. We are thankful for the vaccines and for our community that has come together to protect the health of everyone.
The pandemic is teaching us a few things — many of which we dislike very much, such as limited travel, canceled events and not getting to see loved ones. But we’ve also been taught a few things that could serve us, maybe better than the past behaviors we became accustomed to. We’re thinking of things like excessive shopping and spending, long hours at a mall or a big-box store or things like not helping our neighbors because we didn’t really need to. Yes, we’re saying we might have developed some behaviors that seemed like the norm but didn’t serve us particularly well.
Well, there is no time like the present (I think our moms probably said this) to give some thought to what makes us better, stronger, healthier, wiser and more prosperous. Can we be thoughtful and intentional as we prepare and participate in holidays? This makes us think about the traditions that families have — either passed down or brand new — that are meaningful. Traditions can support relationships within extended families, they might bring a history and an insight of seeing your parent as a child. Traditions also provide a sense of comfort and belonging to both children and adults. Children love to know what’s going to happen next, where will it happen, who will be there and how to participate. Even adults find a sense of belonging, whether it’s with a group of friends, co-workers, family or even neighbors.
Traditions for your family might include religious ceremonies. It could be about connections that have gone on for so long that no one really remembers how it all started. Or, you might be starting new traditions, maybe in a new place. What does that look like right now? I guess that’s up to you. What makes a holiday meaningful to you, to your children? Is it skiing, sledding or ice skating together? Is it singing Christmas carols, playing the dreidel game or having the neighbors over alongside the family? Traditions matter. What do you remember from your childhood — stockings hung by a fireplace, a special meal, even an ugly sweater party?
Here’s the secret; it’s never too late to change or start a new tradition. You might want to do something big and grand, or you might be more able to start small. As you consider what you are already doing or what you want to do, reflect on what you enjoy doing or what you would like to learn as a family. Do you already enjoy baking cookies and sharing with friends and neighbors? Do you already organize a sledding afternoon with your children’s friends? Would you, or a family member, like to learn to play the piano/guitar and lead the family in singing carols? If not, maybe streaming your favorite songs could be a way to sing along. If you think about the things that you all love to do, it will bring the benefits to everyone — even children as they grow into teens and probably complain about the family traditions. That might be when it’s most important.
You are supporting the social and emotional development of your children; in other words, their early mental health foundations. You are creating memories and those shared memories over the years get better and better, even when things don’t go as planned. Talk to your friends and family about their traditions and memories, and please share them with us on our Facebook pages. We would love to hear about your traditions! (Comments will be accepted on Facebook @kidsfirstaspen and @aspenfamilyconnections.)
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.