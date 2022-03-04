Editor:
I just sent this to city council: As someone who derives most of my income as a ride-share driver, I have a huge concern about the construction project this spring. As it is now, with all the direct flights and great demand of guests wanting to come to Aspen, the transportation infrastructure already cannot handle the existing demand for service especially during rush hour and bad winter weather.
As a driver using the Uber and Lyft apps, most of my rides are between Aspen and the airport and Snowmass Village. I often have to do “the sneak” through the West End in order to get riders to the airport or Snowmass Village, or to get to these places in order to pick them up.
Can city council please give serious consideration, allowing all transportation vehicles to use the bus lanes? A side benefit would be the lessening of traffic via the West End.
Dan Kinney
Woody Creek