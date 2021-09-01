Editor:
On Monday, Aug. 23, I listened to a radical new concept for downtown Aspen. Aspen City Council approved of sweeping new concepts designed to eliminate traffic and make downtown Aspen more pedestrian friendly.
Staff provided city council with several ideas for how to accomplish the ultimate goal of substantially reducing traffic to prioritize pedestrian safety. Frankly, I agreed with many of the points made in the room.
What left me confused, however, is that the same energy and openness for limiting traffic in the downtown commercial core is not being applied to a residential neighborhood in Aspen. To date, city council has been completely unwilling to offer suggestions for how to reduce a traffic crisis on Cemetery Lane, Power Plant Road and the West End. Each weekday, more than 2,200 vehicles cram through Power Plant Road on their way to Aspen, and each weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., over 1,100 vehicles use Power Plant Road to avoid Main Street traffic. Several people have been hit by vehicles. Children have spoken to city council describing their fear of the traffic and the exhaust they have to breathe daily. The vast majority of the people who have spoken out have lived in Aspen for decades, have families, work in Aspen and vote in Aspen elections.
There is a false narrative suggesting that all of these vehicles service the West End. One, there are not enough houses in the West End and, two, I urge anyone to sit on the corner of Mill and Bleeker streets at 3 p.m. and watch the hundreds of trucks turning onto Bleeker Street heading for Power Plant Road.
I believe it is time for city council to explain why it is so clearly inconsistent on this topic. Why are the cries for help from people living on Cemetery Lane, Power Plant Road and the West End less important than the need to reshape downtown Aspen? At a minimum, why are they not treated equally? Close to 100 people have reached out to city council and still nothing has been offered.
It seems obvious that a neighborhood experiencing the sheer amount of traffic described above deserves a city council that is actively trying to formulate and implement solutions instead of offering excuses as to why nothing can be done.
Michael Triplett
Aspen