Editor:
The Castle Creek Bridge will need to be replaced, or perhaps rebuilt. How to handle the traffic?
One solution is to buy the property south of Highway 82, which is West Hallam Street, from the bridge to the corner. Use eminent domain. Build a new bridge on the south side of the existing bridge. Widen West Hallam Street to accept the new bridge. Perhaps a roundabout at the 7th Street corner and at Cemetery Lane (concrete paving.) The new bridge will have bus lanes. Perhaps a reversible lane in the center. Leave the S-curves as a traffic calming device.
This allows traffic to continue during bridge construction. Bus and emergency service is improved. An extra lane in and out at rush hour(s). Some inbound constriction is needed to protect Main Street from total inundation. More outbound flow in the afternoon and evening to remove lines of idling cars from Main Street. Basic alignment of Highway 82 remains the same. Marolt property remains as is. Emergency evacuation from Aspen is improved. The old bridge can be kept for biking and walking. Install trees and planting with benches. A mini park. Great views.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale