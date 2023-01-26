Editor:
Eureka! The best thing for Aspen traffic is giving buses their own lane all the way to and from Main Street, right? Keep buses in their own lane and the other lane will flow regular traffic better, too. What about a couple of one-way, two-lane bridges for Aspen?
A one-way, two-lane, cut-and-fill bridge through Marolt Ranch will have a smaller impact through there.
In the future, replace the existing Castle Creek Bridge with another one right next to it. This approach would spread out the funding requirements over a longer period of time. Eventually turn the old bridge into an affordable spot for locals to eat. I bet there would be a line out the door for the view! And God forbid if Aspen ever needs a quick evacuation, but four lanes out of town would be super helpful.
Patrick Oliver
Aspen