Editor:
OK, I know RFTA and other public transportation is going to work very, very hard to get people to take the bus into Carbondale and the rest of the valley. However, I wish they would realize just how much of our traffic is from contractors and construction coming upvalley to do development/redevelopment.
This contractor caravan is going to keep getting worse because they need their trucks and Aspen keeps getting worse and worse. If we just cut back on redevelopment, that would cut down on a lot of our traffic. I know people say, “it’s creating jobs,” but it’s creating jobs in Rifle, Silt and New Castle. It is not creating jobs locally, which is why the whole “trickle-down” economics infuriates me. Our traffic is always going to be bad because of how much development is going on. Mark Hunt is running a monopoly and we should build a case against him.
People are going to take less and less money to not deal with the traffic going into Aspen because it’s gotten insane. Aspen is a facade of its former self. It’s an embarrassment.
Perrin Williams
Aspen