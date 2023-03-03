Editor:
Paul Menter wrote an excellent opinion this week (“Aspen’s entrance: Not much interest in reality,” March 1) discussing Jeffrey Evans’ recent presentation at the Wheeler Opera House regarding the entrance to Aspen. There is no one more well-versed or with better insight into the 50-year saga of the entrance to Aspen than Jeffrey Evans. I urge you all to go to Youtu.be/vLtSyEgO-70 and watch his presentation. We are living in a time warp. This could have been handled so many years ago. And yet here we are, still stuck in the traffic of inertia.
Jody Hecht
Aspen