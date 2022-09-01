Editor:
Excellent guest commentary by Colter Hinchliffe in Wednesday’s Aspen Daily News about the threats to Independence Pass. Independence Pass has been degraded by traffic congestion as well as Glenwood Canyon diversions in recent years and now by the installation of stop lights on the “narrows.” Everyone is likely amenable to temporary use of such traffic control mechanisms to allow restoration work, as has been necessary on the top cut of the Pass. Whether such devices should be a permanent addition to the pass is worthy of additional discussion by local residents, elected officials and CDOT.
Certainly the times that these devices are turned on, their appearance in this beautiful setting and their impacts on traffic flow and contributions to traffic congestion are all worthy of further discussion. Blasting the areas of the narrows should never, ever be contemplated as a solution and there may even be opportunities to actually restore the historic rock walls that once functioned as guardrails.
Perhaps there are more creative solutions, including a more subtle signaling system that can be set to operate only on peak weekend days or peak travel times. Little signaling is really necessary on the upper narrows. On the lower, longer narrows, perhaps some inconspicuous signaling system is possible that might trigger and signal that uphill traffic has entered the narrows and that the downhill traffic should pause briefly until the path is clear. This same signaling could be relayed to the uphill traffic that downhill traffic has entered the zone.
Such a possibility might allow some sequencing of traffic and communication to hesitant drivers in these areas without holding all traffic for set times when little or no oncoming traffic exists. With the exception of the wonderful restoration efforts of the Independence Pass Foundation, whose efforts I wholeheartedly support, it is certainly no longer the Independence Pass I and other local residents have enjoyed for so many years.
Lisa Markalunas
Aspen