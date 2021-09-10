Editor:
I would like to “give a shout-out to” Brian Buell at Pitkin County Open Space and Trails for all his hard work on our mountain biking and hiking trails.
Last year he redesigned the flow on Seven Star in Snowmass, and now it rides like a dream. Tuesday, my husband and I found him clearing downed trees up on Hunter Creek where we thanked him again for the improvements on Seven Star and asked him about who to call to get someone out on Airline, where the monsoonal rains washed out some of the trail. And today, my husband rode up Cozyline to Airline and found Brian had just repaired much of that dangerous portion of the steep narrow shale trail.
Fellow trail users, next time you see Brian working on our superb Snowmass Village, Aspen, Pitkin County trails, please let him know how much you appreciate his hard work. We are so blessed to have such an amazing network of trails. It is so good to live and recreate here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Kathy Runge
Aspen