Editor:
To John Kuney of Ojai, California, in answer to your letter (The Aspen Times, Sept. 29) here are two simple solutions to your finding senior parking at the Hunter Creek trailhead. One is to make an earlier start. The other is to take High Mountain Taxi to the trailhead. Make sure your cellphone has reception there and/or make a return appointment with the driver or dispatcher. Don’t forget to be generous with your tip. The drivers are good people and very helpful to seniors.
Helen Palmer
Aspen