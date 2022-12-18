Editor:
Rich Lind’s solution to traffic to and from Aspen is simple, but profound (“Alternative entrance idea,” Dec. 13). Some would call paralleling the Rio Grande Trail “common sense.”
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
