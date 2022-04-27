Editor:
It is clear that Biden must act to phase out oil and gas leasing on public lands, including in Colorado. While leasing reforms — and reductions in leased acreage — are a step in the right direction, the climate crisis demands that we take bolder action. To stymie the worst impacts of climate change and reduce warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency has underscored that there can be no new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure from here on out.
Any new fossil fuel development in Colorado will prevent us from meeting our climate goals and will threaten the health of our communities. Here in the valley, we’ve seen the impacts of oil and gas development firsthand, as thousands of wells along the Thompson Divide have threatened wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation and air quality. In Rangely — where most of the acreage for the upcoming Colorado lease sale is — ozone has reached dangerously high levels of 100 parts per billion, nearly 1.5 times the amount that can be harmful to healthy adults.
We’ve already witnessed the catastrophic impacts of climate change — from the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020, to the devastating Glenwood Canyon rockslides and mudslides, to record low snow years, to a once-in-1,000 years drought. The only way to avert the most devastating climate impacts is to rapidly transition away from fossil fuels. We must phase out oil and gas leasing on our public lands to minimize future climate and health impacts to Coloradans.
Allie Lowy
Glenwood Springs