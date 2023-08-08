Editor:
A problem with accepting a four-lane straight shot is the inherent unfairness of building it right next to some townhomes. Currently traffic emits a prodigious amount of harmful emissions. The good news is that this will change.
I remember going to an Amory Lovins’ lecture in the late 1970s about energy efficiency ideas. Two slides caught my attention. The years 1900 and 1910, in downtown Manhattan, New York City, were night and day. Horse-drawn vehicles disappeared after just 10 years. Change can happen pretty fast.
The transition to quiet electric vehicles with zero toxic emissions will be surprisingly fast and should be applauded.
Another traffic study is going to be a big waste of money considering it is understood traffic will increase. Another study about the three-lane reversible lane is another huge waste of money and time.
Tom Mooney
Aspen