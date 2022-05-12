Editor:
Our seventh Annual Trash Crush community cleanup and environmental stewardship event on May 6 was a success. A variety of residents, 15 strong, were brought together by our passion and love for caring for the environment. We cleaned up litter along our roads and paths. But, it wasn’t just about cleaning up litter that day. It’s also about sharing the stewardship message to create the ripple effect. We realize many people do their own thing, which is the goal! If we each do a bit, it will mean a lot for Mother Earth. We can reduce litter pollution by simply picking it up. Bend at zee waist and pick up zee waste (skiing is zee easy part).
Pristine Riders express our sincere gratitude to the caring locals who supported our annual cleanup, including Highway 82 east and west of Aspen, Maroon Creek Road and Castle Creek Road. Sincere thanks to organizers, including Pristine Riders and Sun Dog Athletics and huge thanks to our wonderful volunteers, including Susan Capiel, Margaret Durney, Joe Farrell, Emily Garrigus, Tom Gorman, Bill Hodges, Kelly McNicolas Kury, Sam Louras, Ron Morehead, Nick Oliver, Alejandra Portillo, Ainsley Brosnan-Smith, Linda Vitti, Perrin Williams, Adopt a Highway partner CDOT and generous sponsors including Troy Selby at Silverpeak Grill for lunch, Ainsley Brosnan-Smith at the city of Aspen, Cathy Hall at Pitkin County Landfill and the Aspen Daily News.
Pristine Riders is a local nonprofit combining cycling and cleaning up the environment. Like us on Facebook.
Erik Skarvan
Aspen