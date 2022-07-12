Editor:
Congratulations, kudos and hats off to the Trashmasters’ 30th anniversary event! The wild and wacky golf tournament was played at The Snowmass Club July 10-11 and is hailed as one of the top homegrown charities in the valley.
Trashmasters’ scholarships have seen over 90 local students graduate from college while 14 scholars are currently in the four-year program. More than $1.8 million has been awarded from Aspen to Glenwood Springs.
The Trashmasters’ mantra is “The trash, the whole trash and nothing but the trash ... so help you golf!” Trashmasters II for the locals is slated for Sept. 16 at Snowmass.
Indeed, trashy golf for a classy cause.
Boone Schweitzer
Founder and chairman emeritus
Trashmasters