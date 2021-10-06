Traveling is fun. Based upon the size of the crowd at Denver International Airport last Saturday, it must be. The crush of 5 a.m. fliers all huddled together at the far end of the capacious Terminal A, awaiting their predawn flights to points in every direction, was eye opening.
The night before, at the Westin DIA hotel bar located in the sixth-floor lobby, Sandra was adamant: “We’re getting up at 4 a.m.,” she declared from my left. I was more interested in the lobby’s design. Reminiscent (to my untrained eye, at least) of TWA Hotel’s historic JFK terminal head house — with its ’60s, space-age curved white design — the lobby, which unlike Terminal A is in no way capacious, also felt slightly claustrophobic compared to the soaring ceilings and tent canopies of the adjacent intergalactic spaceport known as Denver International Airport.
“Don’t you think that’s a bit ambitious for a 6 a.m. flight?” I countered. “It will take us five minutes to get dressed, five more minutes to get through security and five minutes to walk to the gate. And there we’ll be, at 4:15, with an hour and 45 minutes to kill before our flight leaves.”
“You clearly didn’t watch the news tonight” came the cautionary eavesdropping retort from my right. Of course, that’s what happens at airport bars — you meet people and eavesdrop on their conversations. “The security line was virtually out the door this morning at 6 a.m.,” the nice woman from Greeley continued.
“Why?” I asked.
“TSA can’t get enough workers to fully staff the security checkpoints,” she answered. I didn’t bother to perform any fact checking on her statement but did decide that perhaps an earlier start might be a good idea.
Sure enough, by the time we reached the security checkpoint, a few minutes later than my original prediction but still at the insane time of 4:20 a.m., the queue was already stacking up. Fortunately, our precheck qualifications remain in place and we were able to bypass most of the congestion. The early-morning DIA evidence was overwhelming: The demand for a return to normality in the world of travel is glaringly apparent. Call it pent-up demand, or stimulus-driven growth or just a nation of extroverts straining to reassert their preference for extroversion and go someplace, people want to travel. Because most of the time, travel is fun.
I didn’t get the same impression about how some folks I ran into felt about their work, however. That same day, the airport’s janitorial staff decided to go on a one-day labor strike. They marched in a picket line between DIA and the Westin last Friday evening, making their point for higher wages in front of the news cameras. We watched them march in a circle from our seats in the comfy confines of the Westin lobby bar.
And you know what? They’ve got a point. For the past 18 months they’ve mostly subjected themselves to a work environment — an international airport — where they are the most exposed people to our new pestilential viral scourge. Meanwhile, so many of us took a trillion-dollar federal government debt-funded “staycation,” and then we used the leftover money we got from the government and the artificially stimulated cash economy to take a government debt-funded vacation, once COVID-related travel restrictions were lifted.
In the wake of this little demonstration that barely qualified as a work stoppage, let alone a real strike, the Denver Post reported that DIA’s security officers were considering a similar work stoppage in search of higher pay. And if they’re really making similar hourly rates as fast-food servers inside the airport, as the story reported, then they likely have a point as well.
As we continue to navigate the COVID era, have we made work the enemy? Is work no longer the purposeful use of our time and effort to help others and earn the opportunity for that vacation? By paying so many people so much money not to work for such a long period of time, has the federal government perhaps permanently altered America’s relationship to work?
The last of the federally subsidized unemployment benefits enacted in March 2020 through the CARES Act finally ended Sept. 1. Millions of job openings remain unfilled across the nation. Is it because laborers accustomed to free government money don’t want to go back to work? Is it because employers don’t want to pay those workers a wage that reflects that work’s true value? Is it because a lot of those former workers in the above-ground economy have found tax-free work in the underground, money-supply-stimulated tax-free cash economy, at least for a while? Money-supply growth hit an all-time high in February of 2021, after all.
I’m no economist but I do pay attention, and it seems to me that it's likely all three, and maybe even some other yet-to-be-identified reasons. But one thing does seem clear to me: People love to travel because travel is fun, even if you haven’t earned it, and even if it’s a bit harder because there aren’t enough workers to meet the needs of all of the leisure travelers out there, including me.