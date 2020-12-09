Editor:
I don’t remember exactly where we were, I just remember that we both had dirty hands and tried to shake them off at the same time when Art said, “you know Adam, I have as much to die for as I have to live for.” It was the answer to a question that I forgot, but his way of saying how much he loved both his families… the one he lost that day in the canyon, and the one he left behind today. We never spent a moment together that seemed like wasted time whether any words were exchanged or not. He had those clear blue eyes that had lost all ability to hide what was going on inside that true heart of his. Throughout our years together, he told me enough times that he loved me, and when he did, his words carried the meaning and honesty of a man that didn’t waste them, or say them if he didn’t believe them.
He married Piper and me on a fall day while leaves were falling, and I was humbled by his ease with sincerity, and how he cast his smile. We had some good laughs raising children of the same age and admitting to one another that neither of us really knew anything.
He would say, “I dunno, what do you think?”
“Well if you don’t know, I sure as hell don’t,” I replied more than once. Yeah, we laughed.
Art Daily was an inspiration to so many and to the town of Aspen in general. He shared wisdom with humility and grace, and touched almost all that crossed his path in a rare and easy way.
He gave me the first draft of the first chapter of the book that he and Allison wrote. I remember fighting just to keep reading it, crying out loud, and saying to myself, “Jesus, get ahold of yourself.” I know that many of you know exactly what I mean on that one. I will never know how he did it, but he was something that I had never seen before… God, I’ll miss him.
I am heartbroken for Allison who lost the love of her life, and for Piper, Ryder, and Burke who lost their father, and for his grandchildren, Josie Rose, and Wilder Blue.
Goodbye Art Daily, You will always be one of Aspen’s true fathers, rest in peace.
Adam Rothberg
Aspen