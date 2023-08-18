Editor:
Again, I am compelled to write about the ineptitude of the Glenwood Springs City Council since the newsletter in Glenwood Springs masquerading as a newspaper — the Post-Independent — fails to do so.
A paper so tied to the moneyed interests in GWS that they can’t print the news. For example, a simple Colorado Open Records Act request revealed that former mayor and current councilman Jonathan Godes has a job paying him $8,000 a month with the Northwest Council of Governments. His position? “Regional grants navigator contractor,” whatever that is, but is he competing for grants with the people of Glenwood Springs he also serves? Who knows. The PI won’t report it.
Now there is the breaking news, hardly reported by the PI, of the sudden departure of the Glenwood City manager. In office barely four months, this highly paid staff member, who runs the city, is now gone. It cost months and tens of thousands of dollars to recruit and hire her, time and money now wasted. Is there an explanation? Council isn’t saying and the PI won’t tell you.
This departure comes at a crucial time, as Rome burns, our current Mayor Real Estate wants to build and build and build until GWS is choked with traffic and people. Their plan: 90 units of public housing a year, 400-plus people, to feed their business pals. This is not altruistic affordable housing like Aspen has/had.
No, this is housing (again public only, not the hundreds of private units being built) to subsidize the chamber and big companies. So now you, the people of Glenwood Springs, subsidize the wages of businesses. It is outrageous. This council will pack more people in, anywhere, on Blake near City Market, in a park, wherever, anything to satiate the builders and corporate interests.
Stay diligent, citizens. There is no fourth estate watching what is happening, and no one is representing you. Please go to the meetings, email your council, and file a CORA request. They are up to no good and now there is nobody watching.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs