Editor:
As usual, when I-70 shuts down, everyone’s phone routes them over Independence Pass. I have been running 70-foot big rigs for 50 years and, in 1984, when the Centennial complex was completed, I hauled at least a hundred loads on a 65-foot rig over Independence Pass to Colorado Springs. The difference is I was not sitting on my brains, and I started from Aspen at 3:30 a.m., and used an escort vehicle with radios to block traffic at the narrows if there were any. This was before CDOT made it illegal to use the pass with rigs over 35 feet.
I never once created any problems, probably because my brain is on the top of my head, not in my phone or on the truck seat. With all the money we are charged for our license plates for highway management, why can’t we have a sensor on both sides of the pass that lowers a gate when a vehicle, (campers included) is over 35 feet? We could record the license plate at a turnaround and fine them the $1,145 for failure to read the sign or ignore it. Pretty soon the word would get out in Spanish, English, German and Hindu and the problem would be solved. To quote KNCB Moore, RIP, be brave comrades.
Jim Wingers
Aspen