Editor:
This letter is in reply to Maurice Emmer’s letter on Saturday, Nov. 21 (Get over it?), referencing the Trump Campaign’s complaint in Pennsylvania Federal District Court alleging that 682,479 mail in ballots weren’t checked for legitimacy. Where is the proof? There is no proof. That is why Trump’s lawsuits and complaints keep getting thrown out of court, including the above referenced complaint, and so far, total 34. Those are the facts.
What a spiteful, vindictive man. He is just trying to obstruct and sabotage Biden’s presidency. He knows that if he just keeps repeating his lies, his cult followers will believe them all without question, while ignoring the facts. He just needs them to keep drinking the Kool-Aid. Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump is golfing while Americans die. Wake up. Talk is cheap. Joe Biden won. It is time to accept reality and move forward for the good of the country.
Melissa Waters
Carbondale