Editor:
Mark Hunt’s modus operandi is to submit a request for a permit to build something then come back and request substantial changes to the permit he obtained. City staff has to spend considerable time analyzing his new request. No progress is made on the project and thus he doesn’t have to come up with any money to pay for the construction. Maybe he overextends himself and doesn’t really have the money for all the projects to proceed. Meanwhile, all the boarded-up buildings are an eyesore. As I said in 2015 when he tried to build the hotel on the property at Monarch and Main: Don’t trust Mark Hunt!
Adrian Gruia
Aspen