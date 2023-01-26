Editor:
Paul Menter’s Jan. 18 column reveals the city of Aspen’s devious plan for construction at the Lumberyard public housing. Here’s the plan. The city doesn’t have the money to complete the project. A massive bond issue will be required. But the city’s afraid voters won’t approve a bond issue now. The city is spending every dollar it can find on the project anyway. When they run out of money, the city will plead with voters, “you have to approve millions of dollars of bonds or the money we’ve spent will be wasted.” The city did a similar thing when it sank money into an illegal and ultimately failed hydro project years ago. We had to rely on Paul to inform us of this both times. Why didn’t the city do it?
How can citizens trust a city government this sneaky?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen