Editor:
The Andrews Travers article in The Atlantic (“End Times in Aspen) is a must-read, firsthand account of The Aspen Times-Doronin debacle. He reports that following the Doronin lawsuit, representatives of Jeff Gorsuch wrote to the Times alleging defamation and threatened litigation.
But Gorsuch has no one to blame but himself. His actions were unambiguous. He represented the best of Aspen, convincing me to vote yes for Lift 1A. It seemed clear to many that he betrayed that trust by selling out to line his pockets. The ridicule that followed was not defamatory but only expressed community rage.
Gorsuch apparently ignored the truism that a reputation like trust is hard earned and can be destroyed in an instant.
Neil B. Siegel
Aspen