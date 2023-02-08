Editor:
Over the past few years I have expanded my horizons by adding Aspen Daily News op-eds to my morning coffee routine. It’s almost a religious experience some days. A bit of small town gossip, some witty quips and a lifetime’s worth of throwing stones in glass houses. My current favorite topic is the entrance to Aspen.
Tom Mooney had my favorite take on it recently in his Feb. 1 letter titled “Analysis Paralysis.” The NIMBYs will write in and shout the loudest, but we shouldn’t let them be the only ones heard.
One recent letter (“‘Preferred alternative’ not an option,” The Aspen Times, Dec. 27, 2022) said: “With the help of state and federal experts, the city needs to concentrate on the best way to update and expand the Castle Creek Bridge.” I 100% agree with the author! We should turn to the experts for this and the best part is we have! The experts came up with 43 different options and narrowed it down to just one. What the author did not like was the conclusion the experts came to.
We have begun a trend recently of refusing to listen to experts and instead only hearing the loudest voices in the room. It seems that we now believe our driver’s licenses also make us professional transportation engineers. Let’s get back to basics and trust the nerds (and I say that as a term of endearment) who have set out to give us the best possible solution.
Blake Ballentine
Aspen