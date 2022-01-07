Editor:
Aspen City Council’s unnecessary moratorium harms people. The issue is not employee housing versus free market housing. The Aspen Board of REALTORS® (ABOR) strongly supports housing opportunities. Access to affordable and attainable housing is crucial to supporting and maintaining the quality of life in Aspen and the entire valley. ABOR’s members are committed to working with elected officials, housing authorities and everyone involved to find creative, effective, and sensible solutions.
The issue is reasonable regulations for short term rentals and land use. This requires engaging the entire community, and having a deliberate, balanced approach to regulations.
ABOR supports reasonable regulations that acknowledge the rights of homeowners and maintain the character of our neighborhoods. We’ve communicated our willingness to city council to seek this balance and will continue to do so. This is not unique to Aspen: communities nationwide and within our valley — like Snowmass and Carbondale — are proceeding thoughtfully with these same issues.
This is a complex issue that is not easily solved. But the drastic, heavy-handed moratorium puts an unfair and unexpected burden on homeowners who suddenly have uncertainty about what they can or cannot do with their homes.
Aspen needs careful policy, not immediate and punitive action wielded in 24 hours. ABOR’s lawsuit asks a judge to determine whether city council violated its own charter, Colorado law and constitutional protections of due process when it improperly invoked its emergency powers to enact Ordinance 27.
Now is the time to trust everyone to work together.
Maria Cook
Basalt