Editor:
The Friends of Pandora group’s recent ad states that “skiers are 60% less likely to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder than non-skiers.” The group cites Frontiers in Psychiatry, Sept. 10, 2021 (“Physical Activity Is Associated With Lower Long-Term Incidence of Anxiety in a Population-Based, Large-Scale Study”). This article refers to a classic cross-country race in Sweden. No reference is given to alpine skiing.
Unless the Vasaloppet is coming to Richmond Ridge, this advertisement is misleading at the least. If Friends of Pandora will twist this fact, what else can we expect from you in the future? Dare we say truth in advertising might make this world a better place? Perhaps the county commissioners should not rush the approval for this project, but should close the lid on Pandora before Aspen gets more than it bargains for.
Helen Palmer
Aspen