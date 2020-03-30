Editor:
Many of you thrift shop supporters are keeping busy cleaning and purging while isolating at home. This is great news for the Aspen Thrift Shop, as we are counting on folks to save treasures until we are able to re-open. We urge everyone to refer to our website, www.aspenthriftshop.org for donation guidelines. We couldn’t operate without the steady stream of donations and encourage you to be especially judicious as you sort and collect. We anticipate a tsunami of incoming goods when we are finally able to get back to work. It will help us tremendously if you are able to think twice about each item delivered to our door. We are grateful for your continuing support and patience.
The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop