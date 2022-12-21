English may be the language of aeronautics (since 1944 English has been the official language of commercial aviation) and French may be the language of diplomacy — or at least it used to be when diplomacy was a thing — but mathematics is the language of science. And numbers are therefore, individually and in combination, elements of a common thread through all things natural, and as it turns out, supernatural.
All numbers have particular qualities, but one whole number stands out. It represents perfection — the number 12. Think about it. We measure time and space in 12s. Two 12-hour periods representing its two halves, compose a day. Twelve months comprise a year and there are twelve signs in the Zodiac. So, in a sense, the number 12 symbolizes both cosmic and terrestrial order.
As early as 1500 B.C., the ancient Egyptians discovered that the best way to mark a day’s passing was to divide the time between sunrise and sunset into 12 equal parts. This duodecimal — or base 12 — numerical system, rather than the base 10 numerical system we use in almost all common mathematical endeavors today, reflects the 12 lunar cycles in a year.
Sticking with the science theme, 12 humans — Americans, every one — have walked on the moon so far: Two astronauts each from the Apollo space missions 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17. Apollo 13 famously missed its landing opportunity due to a serious malfunction while in flight, but miraculously returned safely to earth. After a half century, will there finally be more? Time will tell.
Many great NFL quarterbacks have worn the number 12. In fact, more Super Bowls have been won by teams with quarterbacks wearing 12 (18 of 56 games played at last count, or 32%) than any other number.
Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls in six years wearing No. 12 for the Steelers. The ageless Tom Brady, who somehow continues to play pro football at the age of 45, has the most Super Bowl wins of any NFL quarterback, with seven rings and a total of 10 Super Bowl starts. Joe Namath famously predicted a New York Jets Super Bowl III victory over Don Shula’s vaunted Baltimore Colts, and then won the game wearing No. 12. Four years later, Bob Griese manifested No. 12’s perfection when he quarterbacked Shula’s Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season, 17-0, and victory in Super Bowl VII.
Had Peyton Manning worn No. 12 instead of 18, perhaps his Super Bowl record would be better than 2-2, although that’s as good as Roger Staubach, who wore No. 12 for the Dallas Cowboys. And perhaps Manning’s record against Brady would have been better than 6-11 all time, although Manning’s playoff record against Brady was 3-2, with two of those wins coming as the Broncos QB.
And then there’s John Elway. Had he worn No. 12 instead of 7, would the greatest Broncos QB have a Super Bowl record better than 2-3? Only San Francisco’s Joe Montana, who wore No. 19, seemed to break the Super Bowl quarterback trend of 12s, tying Bradshaw with a record of 4-0 in Super Bowls while wearing No. 16.
Jim Kelly deserves an honorable mention. He lost four straight Super Bowls between 1990 and 1993 while wearing 12 for the Buffalo Bills. But hey, he got to the game four times in a row, a feat achieved by no other NFL quarterback or team.
The number 12 is present in religions, not just the NFL, which, given the fact that it owns the day of the week formerly reserved for Christian worship, may technically qualify as a religious affiliation. But I think 12’s history in genuine religion is even more interesting.
In the Old Testament, Jacob had 12 sons who are considered the ancestors of the twelve tribes of Israel. Their names were Reuben, Simeon, Levi, Judah, Issachar, Zebulun, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Joseph, and Benjamin.
According to the New Testament, during his ministry Jesus had 12 disciples. After the crucifixion of Jesus, 11 of the 12 were murdered for their beliefs. Only John avoided a violent death.
In Islam, according to the Koran, Mohammad had 12 imams. After Mohammad’s ascension, 11 of the 12 were murdered. Only Muhammad al-Mahdi avoided a violent death.
In Buddhism, life is composed of 12 stages. They apparently apply to every human, except for Tom Brady. Collectively they keep the wheel of life turning.
Most of us celebrate Christmas only on Dec. 25. But there are 12 days to the celebration, beginning with the birth of Christ and ending on Jan. 6, a day called Epiphany. It’s the day the Magi arrived to become the first people outside the Jewish world to see the perfect infant Jesus.
So, no, the “Twelve Days of Christmas” is not just a slightly creepy song. If you add all the birds the singer gets from his or her true love, by the time Epiphany rolls around, it totals 184; 12 partridges, 22 turtle doves, 30 French hens, 36 calling birds, 42 geese-a-laying and 42 swans-a-swimming. That’s a lot of birds, and unlike the interesting history of the number 12, I don’t think anyone would consider it an example of perfection.
On a final note, consider doing as they do in Spain this New Year’s Eve. Eat 12 grapes as the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. Each grape represents one month and eating them as the year changes will ensure good luck in 2023. It’s not perfection, but it is superstition, so good luck with that.
