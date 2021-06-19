Editor:
Oceans of investment capital are poised to pounce wherever zoning limits can be twisted and broken. In Aspen, the Austers said, “All we wanted was a small cabin,” forgetting the precedent that would have been set had they won.
The McCloskeys would have made Hunter Valley their private fiefdom if Pitkin County hadn’t fought them.
If the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners were to permit Ascendigo’s development, it would be open season for developers to take what Wesner didn’t of the remnants of the Prince Creek watershed on the other side of the river.
Ascendigo’s lawyers should be sued for malpractice for letting them purchase the land on the assumption that the GarCo board would be a pushover.
David Bentley
Aspen