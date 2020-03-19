Editor:
I urge the voters in the town of Basalt to elect Bill Kane as mayor. If he is elected, we will have Bill Kane’s leadership, expertise, and positive energies and Bill Infante will remain a proactive member of the town council.
Based on Bill Kane’s incredible career, he will be a great communicator, bring the community together, and focus on quality of life. His entire career has been involved with high quality, environmentally sensitive community developments — as a partner with internationally recognized Design Workshop Inc. and as vice president and chief planner for the Aspen Skiing Co. for 10 years. Bill will enhance our quality of life and will not advocate for growth per se.
The town is fortunate to have Bill Infante as a current member of the town council where he will remain if Bill Kane is elected mayor. Bill has an impressive background in senior positions with the U.S. government including economic development. We can look forward to his continuing ideas and energy on the council.
Ben Franklin was known for his effective decisions by making a list of “pros” and “cons.” One important “pro” of electing Bill Kane as mayor — the town government will keep Bill Infante — “Two Bills With Your One Vote.” The significant “con” could leave the town without the many skills and leadership of Bill Kane. So, what would Ben Franklin do?
Jim Light
Basalt