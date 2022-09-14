Editor:
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) and the city of San Miguel de Allende in Mexico have established a friendship agreement with each other. This friendship agreement and informal partnership seeks to establish a relationship between the two cities, with a focus on supporting and exchanging experiences in arts and culture.
It is important to note this friendship agreement between ACRA and San Miguel de Allende is not a formal Sister Cities agreement between the city of Aspen and San Miguel de Allende. Instead, this informal friendship agreement will be a way for ACRA and San Miguel de Allende to share best practices to support each other’s arts and culture communities, local artisans and makers.
Through this agreement we will also strive to strengthen each destination’s identity, diversity and culture. ACRA looks forward to learning from our friends in San Miguel de Allende and sharing our local Aspen knowledge.
Sarah Reynolds Lasser
Senior Director of Business Development
Aspen Chamber Resort Association