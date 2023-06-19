Editor:
(Re: "Solutions in the Works for Colorado Water,” June 11, Aspen Daily News)
The associated articles presented extensive facts as to water "problems" in Colorado — especially as to the quantity of water available to the ever-expanding cities on the Front Range. What was lacking, however, was a mention of two key principles of water supply and demand, which I have observed in my career as a civil engineer specializing in issues of water quantity and quality.
First, is the technical fact that irrigation — especially of turf grasses — consumes many times as much water as ordinary household use. The irrigation water is "lost" to evaporation, while most household use is returned to a watershed via a wastewater treatment plant and is frequently reused.
Second is the economic principle that the fairest and most efficient way to resolve the scarcity of a resource is through a market that allows people (including municipalities) to buy and sell their rights to that resource. If that principle were applied to water rights throughout the Colorado River Basin, it would enable those wanting more water to purchase it from those willing to get by with less of it. This would not magically create more water, except that it would encourage everyone throughout the basin to conserve water, especially by voluntarily limiting irrigation to the most valuable landscaping and crops.
Carl Ted Stude
Carbondale