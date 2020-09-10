Editor:
Last week a dear friend and I had breakfast in our favorite place at our favorite table inside where two rivers come together in Basalt. As always it was just like I remembered — excellent. My friend never removed his mask. I think it was his fashion statement, because he was complaining how expensive it was. It did match the rest of his outfit.
We talked about the whole drugs and athletes thing. Of course, the names of some of our local favorite cheaters came up. We were trying to decide being in this new virtual world of sports if we could get two separate leagues. One sponsored by drug companies with team names promoting their best drug. This means, of course, super humans competing on equal ground. Then, the other league just normal hard-working and practicing participants with no drugs. A sort of organic approach, which is what the sports world is telling us viewers everyday.
Would the public only pay attention to the super humans or what? As the drug league participants would be doing some amazing and cool stuff, and in this world of virtual sports competition that would boost viewership.
Let me get real for a moment here, athletes who use performance-enhancing drugs are good to great athletes to begin with who cheat. It is not the drug; it is an athlete who wants to break the rules, so let us give them a league of their own where they won’t be cheating.
Although, we could look to “Rocky IV” when he fought the Russian boxer who killed Apollo in the ring and was on a steady diet of superhuman foods. Of course Rocky takes a beating and overcomes the giant with endurance and inner strength, but I thought what he said at the end of the fight to the audience was the best. He said, “You all didn’t like me in the beginning, but as the fight went on you saw I was the champion and you began to like me, thank you.” Americans are champions and we may get beat up, but truth and strength prevail, so those who keep it up will always be winners, because that is what makes us Americans.
Roop Khalsa
Aspen