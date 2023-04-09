Would two daily newspapers be too many for Aspen? Not many cities in the U.S. have two competing dailies to begin with. And it gets worse when the papers are free. Instead of a few too many papers around, you have flocks, flying from table to table by the dozens. Add letters to the editor from Aspenites, and fur flies.
Daily papers began dying out in the U.S. for two reasons. First, they weren’t different enough from their competitors. Second, as single-paper prices crept up, readers felt they needed only one — or the other. Not two. Not now. Digital technology entered, but the trend was already underway. You had to be different to survive.
There were exceptions, but they were accidents. The Aspen Daily News began in July, 1978 as a single-sheet wallposter, unaware that it was near the start of a new trend of non-paid daily papers. It was easy. The only thing you thought about was putting out the next day’s paper. No matter how hard you tried, tomorrow never went away.
The theory was simple but deceptive, as we discovered by accident. The new game wasn’t in hawking papers one by one. It was in advertising. If we got enough readers, advertising would follow. Think network television.
Papers still concentrate on circulation, and hawk subscription specials. But they’re wasting their time. The model wasn’t door-to-door, paper-by-paper. It worked like network TV. Simple concept, sometimes hard to follow.
There was another benefit. Two competing papers kept advertising prices low, and low ad prices lured retail warriors into the papers. Restaurants used the competing papers to hawk lunch and dinner specials. Clothiers could produce spot sales. Shops could quickly alter prices and get noticed.
One of the hidden benefits of a two-newspaper town was that ad rates could become affordable, pressed downward by competition.
Sadly, single-newspapers continue to die. These journals often were not driven by competition to get imaginative with ad rates. Their rates remained high enough to stifle advertising. Small towns noticed their papers were getting skinnier. Advertising was dying out — not because of population, but due to the scourge of becoming a “monopoly daily.” Execs thought their monopoly put them on top of the world. Advertisers thought otherwise. Papers would jack rates far too high. You’d think — of course — that the monopolies would know when their prices rose too high, but they didn’t. The competition was still there, from weekly papers, radio, and nearby media. Small monopoly dailies were driving themselves into the ground, and didn’t even notice.
I saw it happen first in New Hampshire in 1990. I was up in North Conway helping a couple of friends start a daily there. The big existing weekly challenged, and it switched to daily. But they wouldn’t be like this little free “giveaway fishwrapper” — the daily. They would be a real paper, selling for a quarter a paper.
They were gone before they even saw it coming. Their publisher was a smart guy, who later got himself elected mayor. I asked him one day how many papers he sold with the Conway Daily Sun in his face. He didn’t want to say. They gave away plenty of promotional papers, but sold less than a hundred faced with a daily. The paid daily was perfectly respectable and even printed color photos. But it was gone in less than a year, though the weekly survived.
Life changed in Aspen when its legendary weekly Aspen Times went daily in 1988. Many anticipated a fierce war between the papers. But savvy observers — Andy Stone of the Times comes to mind — thought both papers might be here to stay. The Times went free, guaranteeing its survival. Advertising rates dropped. The papers feared competition at first. But a funny thing happened. They realized that as ad prices dropped, business overall would increase. Simple economics.
The same phenomenon repeated again in Palo Alto, California, where I went to grad school. The daily paper there — the Times-Tribune — seemed to be wallowing. It was a chain paper, owned by the Chicago Tribune, which didn’t realize that its biggest weakness was in its high ad rates. The chairman of the primary local bank confirmed it one day. He didn’t run ads in the daily, but if I was to open a paper with lower rates, he’d consider it. Along came the Palo Alto Daily News.
In Aspen last year, a grinch appeared — a chain named Ogden bought The Aspen Times, and stumbled badly. Its chain strategy appeared to be to cut costs and watch cash gush in, as a hedge fund might. Its new chief termed its first year “The Troubles” and vowed they’d recover. And, tipping my hat to Mr. Stone, they likely will. Aspen has two free papers. Only one needs to keep ad rates competitive, requiring the other to follow.
There is a magic all its own to selling competitive advertising. It involves recognizing marginal pricing advantages and targeted specials. That’s a story for another day.
The Times emerged from “The Troubles” and vowed a better future. That’s good. The original Troubles in Northern Ireland lasted 30 years.